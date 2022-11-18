article

The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago.

Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.

Cole was in Houston from Oklahoma for his 13-month-old son to have a liver transplant. Cole had last been seen in the Texas Medical Center, near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd, before his disappearance.

"We found video footage of him leaving Ronald McDonald House, and he was known to go sit on the bayou behind there," Mark Edwards with Texas Equusearch said Tuesday. "It’s very picturesque down there. It’s a park all up and down Bray’s Bayou in the medical center."

Cole is believed to have gone out to smoke and slipped into the water. Texas EquuSearch found several items that belonged to him along the rain-soaked bank of Brays Bayou.

"His cell phone, his satchel, his cigarettes, and his lighter, and we found a shoe, we found a shoe further down the bank, one shoe," Edwards explained.

The medical examiner has not released Cole’s manner or cause of death.