Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms

Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet.

PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center

Details are still pouring out, and the scene is still active near Brays Bayou, where Ridge Cole was last seen.

Ridge Kyle Cole (Photo: Texas EquuSearch)

Mr. Cole has been missing since Friday evening and was last spotted near the 1900 block of Holcome Blvd. He was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left pant leg. He is 5’9" tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

A little after 12 p.m. Tuesday Texas Equusearch confirmed they found a body in the area where Mr. Cole was last seen, but could not confirm the identity, as of this writing.

Again, nothing has been confirmed but a search coordinator with Texas Equusearch did confirm to local media during a press conference around 2:30 p.m. that the body found did seem to match the clothing description Mr. Cole was wearing when he went missing.

No foul play is suspected, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.