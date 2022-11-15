article

Texas EquuSearch is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen in Houston on Friday evening.

According to the organization, Ridge Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd in the Texas Medical Center area.

Ridge Kyle Cole (Photo: Texas EquuSearch)

Texas EquuSearch is asking for joggers, cyclists, kayakers and other community members along Brays Bayou to be on the lookout for the missing man.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left pant leg. He is 5’9" tall, 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Ridge Kyle Cole was wearing dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left pant leg (Photo: Texas EquuSearch)

Anyone with information on Cole's disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (832)394-1840 or Texas Equusearch at (281)309-9500.