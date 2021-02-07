Expand / Collapse search

'Black lives will rise': Family of George Floyd speaks at mural dedicated in his honor

National and local leaders, friends, and family gathered to honor Houston native George Floyd at his alma mater, Jack Yate High School.

"Please remember that I will rise, my family will rise, black men will rise, Black lives will rise," the niece of George Floyd said before exiting the stage. 

An emotional dedication ceremony Saturday in the Third Ward. The new mural for Black Lives Matter honoring George Floyd stretches for blocks on Alabama Street in Houston in front of Jack Yates High School

George Floyd's immediate family spoke in waves at the ceremony talking about the movement sparked by his death in 2020. 