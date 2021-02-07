'Black lives will rise': Family of George Floyd speaks at mural dedicated in his honor

The family of George Floyd was in attendance honoring the memory of George Floyd at a mural dedicated in his honor.

National and local leaders, friends, and family gathered to honor Houston native George Floyd at his alma mater, Jack Yate High School.

"Please remember that I will rise, my family will rise, black men will rise, Black lives will rise," the niece of George Floyd said before exiting the stage.

A Houston artist painted BLACK LIVES MATTER in front of the school that stretches for blocks on Alabama Street in Houston.

Advertisement

George Floyd's immediate family spoke in waves at the ceremony talking about the movement sparked by his death in 2020.