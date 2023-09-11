Beechnut shooting: Victim killed following verbal fight on restaurant patio, search continues for suspect

Houston police are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting at a restaurant on Monday afternoon.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred at 9710 Beechnut around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said when they arrive don the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was eating on the patio, and while he was eating, he got into an argument with another man.

Officials said when the victim stood up, the male suspect, shot him in the head, and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black t-shirt, and fled the scene in what appeared to be a gray Honda Civic, officials said.

Surveillance photo of suspect

Police believe the suspect and victim don't know each other.

Authorities stated they do have video surveillance.

If you have any information, you can contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.