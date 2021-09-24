BBB says Medical Waivers for COVID-19 shots are being sold online

Offers selling medical waivers for the COVID-19 vaccines are popping up online and on social media, now that President Joe Biden has required all businesses with more than 100 employees to get vaccinated.

Dr. Frene' LaCour-Chestnut with the University of Houston - College of Medicine says people can obtain medical waivers from their physician if they meet very specific criteria. And the State of Texas does allow students and active military members to get waivers for any vaccine for medical, philosophical, or religious reasons.

Dr. Lacour-Chestnut says patients who qualify for medical waivers for COVID-19 vaccines must meet one of two exceptions.

"One of those exceptions is if you have previously had Guillain Barré syndrome, then those patients might not want to test their immune system by getting another vaccine," explained Dr. Lacour-Chestnut.

"The other reasons are if the person is truly allergic, meaning they have tried and have received the vaccine, and had an adverse reaction or allergic reaction to it," she said.

Meantime, the Better Business Bureau says they're already receiving complaints about offers selling medical waivers.

It has received a complaint, for example, about the site CovidVaccineWaiver.com, from a company called MedChoice, stating that if you are pregnant, are immunocompromised, or have allergies, you can buy a wallet card waiver for about $45, or a doctor's note for nearly $140, signed by a real physician.

We emailed and called the company, but have not heard back.

The BBB points out there is no standard waiver card, so there is no guarantee that one you buy will be accepted.

"They also claim they are certified by a doctor, so there is no legitimate card that does this. And you don’t really know if a doctor is signing off on it. In all likelihood they’re not," said Leah Napoliello with the BBB.

"It further creates mistrust around what we are comfortable with, and what you are comfortable with when you go about certain activities when you think those around you have been vaccinated," added Dr. Lacour-Chestnut.

The U.S. Department of Justice says they are pursuing people who sell fake CDC vaccination cards and fake mask exemption cards.

