With winds reaching up to 84 miles an hour, Hurricane Beryl battered Houston-area homes and roofs. The Better Business Bureau says reports of storm chasers started coming in almost as fast.

"We have seen some complaints and some scam reports, too, saying people are trying to hire a contractor. They pay them up front and then the contractor never returns to do the job," said Leah Napoliello with the Better Business Bureau.

"Contractors who tend to pressure you to sign a contract, like saying they might have leftover material from another job," added veteran contractor Diego Ortiz with Modern Views, LLC.

Storm chasers can leave homeowners with a hole in their roofs and their wallets.

We asked Napoliello and Ortiz how to really check out a roofer, especially if they knock on your door.

"I always recommend people ask for referrals in past jobs," said Ortiz.

He also suggests asking about the quality of materials they'll use.

Look up the business online, and look it up again along with the words "scam" or "complaints." See if others customers have posted any complaints about them.

"You can also check with the BBB and see if we have any complaints or reviews," adds Napoliello.

Roofers and contractors are not required to be licensed or insured in Texas. But insurance protects you and them.

"If there’s any property damage, or anyone gets hurt in any way, it is important that a contractor have that coverage," explained Napoliello.

But don't just accept being shown a Certificate of Insurance. Call the insurer to verify the contractor is currently covered.

"I have come across some contractors or roofers that use their old insurance because they can’t afford to pay their new one," said Ortiz.

Get multiple estimates to make sure you get a fair price, and get a written contract before work begins.

Some contractors offer to file the claim with your insurance for you. But experts say the homeowner should file the insurance claim. That way, you'll receive the funds and can pay the contractor.

The BBB recommends paying contractors in thirds. One third to buy materials and start the job, one third in the middle, and one third when you're satisfied at the end.