Texas City boat fire: 1 dead, 1 injured at Waterman’s Harbor Marina

The Brief A boat fire in Texas City has killed one person and injured another on Tuesday. According to i45NOW, the fire was reported at the Waterman's Harbor Marina on Dickinson Bayou. Multiple fire agencies were called in to assist.



In Texas City, multiple agencies are battling a deadly boat fire that has already taken the life of one person, according to officials.

Boat fire at marina in Texas City

What we know:

Reports from i45Now state the fire was called in around 7:30 a.m. at the Waterman's Harbor Marina on Dickinson Bayou.

Firefighters saw a boat docked at the end of the pier was completely up in flames, reports say.

Texas City police say the boat had living quarters. One person was trapped inside the boat and was confirmed to have died. Officials report a second person was taken to UTMB Health's burn unit in Galveston.

The death is being investigated by Texas City Police Department and the Texas City Fire Marshal.

Multiple agencies assisted with the fire, including Baycliff Fire Department, Seabrook Fire Department, San Leon Fire Department, League City Fire Department, Santa Fe Fire Department, and the Galveston Fire Department. A firefighting boar was also asked to assist.

No other information has been made available at this time.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know at this time how the fire may have been started.