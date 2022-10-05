Baytown police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

The Baytown Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday night.

Details are very limited, but we're told the incident occurred at the intersection of Tri City Beach at Evergreen.

According to the City of Baytown, they said they are not aware of any officers being injured at this time.

Officials on the scene tell FOX 26 Reporter Tiffany Justice that someone did pass away in connection to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.