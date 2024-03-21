One year later, murder charges were filed against the man accused of killing a 16-year-old outside his apartment.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Deondre Frazier was charged with murder for shooting and killing Goose Creek CISD high school student Shane Hamilton at his Baytown apartment complex in January 2023.

Around 9:15 p.m., Baytown police officers responded to the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive after reports of a shooting and found the 16-year-old who had been struck by gunfire at his family's front door.

His mother, Yosha Hamilton has to watch her son die after hearing the gunfire from inside the home.

Yosha Hamilton filed a lawsuit against the owners of The Park at Sorrento Apartments in Baytown and claimed dozens of violent crimes in the complex were ignored by management.