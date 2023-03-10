Baytown K-9 officer dies after suffering bite from venomous snake

article

The Baytown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

K-9 officer ‘Lenin’ died after suffering a bite from a venomous snake while conducting training in the 5100 block of East Road in Baytown.

Officials said his handler rushed him to the Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists where he died to the effects of the venom.

K-9 ‘Lenin' was an explosives ordinance detection K-9 and was credited with locating numerous firearms and shell casings during evidence searches.

He won the TOP Bomb Dog Award, second place for Bomb Scramble, and third place for Bomb Vehicles in Dothan, Alabama in February.

Chief of Police, John Stringer said in a news release, "The Baytown Police Department mourns the loss of K9 Lenin. He was one of our own as surely as any other officer in this agency is one of our own. For us, that means he was family, and he will be missed, but never forgotten. Our hearts are heavy for his partner, K9 Officer Kinzie, who lost not only a partner, but a faithful friend. K9 Lenin made significant contributions to the safety of Baytown in his short time with our department, and he will be missed."