Bars now at 50% capacity in Texas as part of Gov. Abbott's Phase 3 to Reopen Texas

article

On June 3, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the third phase of Texas' plan to safely reopen the economy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

MORE: Texas' online statewide COVID-19 test collection map

Under Phase III, effective immediately, all Texas businesses will be allowed to operate at up to 50% capacity with limited exceptions. Furthermore, businesses previously allowed to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so.

"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” said Abbott. "As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meatpacking plants. Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business."

TIMELINE: Texas’ continued response to COVID-19 pandemic

As of now, most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits and the state recommends that customers and businesses should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

"As we begin Phase III, I ask all Texans and Texas businesses to continue following the standard health protocols and to heed the guidance of our state and federal officials who continue to closely monitor COVID-19. If we remain vigilant, we will continue to mitigate the spread of this virus, protect public health, and get more Texans back to work and their daily activities," Abbott said.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Phase III Timeline

Effective June 3:

• All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions.

• Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated.

• Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity.

• Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.



Effective June 12:

• Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%.

• Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with DSHS will need to do so.



Effective June 19:

• Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.

• The governor's office has stated that other special provisions have been made for outdoor gatherings, such as the Fourth of July, as long as local and local public health officials collaborate on safe standards.