article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a Harris County resident who they believe became disoriented on her way back to Houston.

Authorities are looking for 74-year-old Margaret Bradford.

SUGGESTED: "H-TOWN, I'M COMING HOME": J.J. Watt to be inducted into Houston Texans Ring of Honor

Officials said Bradford left Arkansas on Saturday, June 10 and was returning to Houston and became disoriented heading back.

Bradford is described as a white female, 5'4" tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Local law enforcement spotted her vehicle, a white 2010 Toyota Tundra bearing Texas license plate 9794BA, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials stated that Margaret has been in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and possibly Florida.

Bradford's battery was low when she last spoke to family, authorities said.

If you have seen Bradford, contact you the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.