J.J. Watt to be inducted into Houston Texans Ring of Honor

J.J. Watt will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor, the team announced on Monday.

On Oct. 1, during the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Watt will become the third member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

FILE PHOTO. J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans walks off of the field after an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In a statement, Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair said, "We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member. Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston's heart and we're thrilled to welcome him back. On the behalf of the entire organization, we can't wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st."

Watt spent 10 seasons with the Texans, where he was named to the NFL All-Pro first team five times. He was a pro bowler in each of those seasons, and he won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award three times.

He spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

In a video released on the Texans’ Twitter account, JJ Watt said, "H-Town I’m coming home."