Authorities investigate deadly shooting of teen in Galena Park

Authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of a teen in a Galena Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Leggett Drive.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which is assisting with the Galena Park Police Department with the investigation, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and found the teen in a front yard.

The teen, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says blood was found in the street about a block away, and authorities believe a second person may have been injured but was not at the scene.

There is no description of a suspect at this time. A witness did tell authorities they saw a dark-color sedan leaving the scene.

Authorities are searching for more witnesses and video as the investigation continues.