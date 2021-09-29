Authorities identify suspect following deadly carjacking in East Houston

article

New details have been released following a deadly carjacking in East Houston on Tuesday.

Houston police have charged Marcus Brock, 55, with capital murder in connection with the incident.

It all began when Houston police received numerous calls of an accident and a robbery on the 600 block of Uvalde.

Authorities said when the first officer arrived, he located Brock and several people pointed that he was involved in the incident and was taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, authorities said Brock had gone into an auto parts store and stole some items. The employees chased him out of the store, across the street.

Police said that’s when Brock went to a church across the street and carjacked an SUV from 41-year-old Jessica Garza, who was picking up a family member at church in the 900 block of Uvalde.

HPD said Brock entered the passenger side of the vehicle and Garza got caught in her seat belt and couldn't get out.

Authorities said Brock then proceeded to drive away with the Garza attempting to get out of her vehicle.

However, Brock continued to drive the vehicle for four to five blocks, struck five or six vehicles, then lost control and struck the side of a building.

Garza was found dead outside of her vehicle pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Brock was apprehended a short time later. He was questioned and later charged.