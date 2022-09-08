Authorities identify 16-year-old found dead in Liberty Co.

article

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has released new information after a 16-year-old was found shot to death on the side of the road.

According to Captain Ken DeFoor, the teen has been identified as 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila.

A motorist called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to report finding Rodriguez-Avila on the side of County Road 3550, near County Road 5708.

Authorities said Rodriguez-Avila died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officials said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine any other factors in her death.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

Officials say anyone who calls Crime Stoppers to provide a tip leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible may receive a cash reward, and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.