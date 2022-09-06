Girl, 16, found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County

article

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl who was found on the side of the road in Liberty County.

The sheriff’s office did not release the girl’s name but did say that she had been identified and her family notified.

A motorist called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday to report finding the girl on the side of CR 3550 near CR 5708.

Authorities say the girl died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

She was wearing a hairnet, shirt, and blue cap with the business name "Niko’s" on them, the sheriff’s office said. She was also wearing blue jeans.

On Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said they were trying to identify her, but a few hours later said they had.

The investigation into her shooting continues. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

Officials say anyone who calls Crime Stoppers to provide a tip leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible may receive a cash reward, and the caller’s identity will remain anonymous.