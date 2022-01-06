Austin’s Idle Hands now open in Montrose, a tropical escape without leaving the city

Millions of people have added travel to the list of things they want to do more of this year however due to the pandemic, it may not be the best timing for it. That doesn’t mean you can’t still feel those tropical vibes right here in Houston.



Idle Hands in Montrose is one of the latest bar-restaurants inviting you in for a little escape. Inspired by their travels in the Caribbean, Latin America and beyond, it was curated for relaxation without the hassle.

They offer food and drinks with a tropical twist along with live music and even a brunch on Sundays.



The two-level hotspot is located on the corner of Westheimer and Montrose, with a view of the famous strip and complete with palm trees on the lush rooftop patio.

They are open Wednesday - Sunday for 21 and up.



For more information, click here.