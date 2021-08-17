Attorney representing more than 20 women alleging Texans QB of sexual misconduct says he was contacted by FBI

article

The attorney representing more than 20 women who accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of alleged sexual misconduct says he's been contacted by the FBI.

In an interview with @AmyDashTV on Sports Radio 610 Tuesday, Tony Buzbee said FBI agents have spoken with him and Watson's accusers on multiple occasions over the past few days.

Buzbee confirmed to FOX 26 saying, "I can confirm that I have spoken to the FBI. I won’t lie about it, but I haven’t volunteered it."





He went on to say he never termed it an "investigation."

