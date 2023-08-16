Expand / Collapse search
Atascocita High School student found with gun in backpack on campus

FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It's the beginning of the school year, and a local Houston student was found with a gun in their backpack.

Atascocita High School sent out a message on Wednesday saying they received a tip about a weapon on campus.

After investigating, they found a gun in a student's backpack within minutes and they were taken into custody.

School officials say another student brought it to campus and gave it to the student to put in their backpack. That student was also taken into custody, said officials.

Both students are now charged with a third-degree felony of carrying a weapon in places prohibited.

Atascocita HS says if anyone on campus ever sees something suspicious, to please report it to the school staff, Humble ISD Police at 281-641-7900, or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.