Residents at a northwest Houston apartment complex woke up Sunday morning to at least two dozen cars broken into.

Now, broken glass litters the parking lot at the Ranch at Silver Creek.

"They just bust out this window, and they tried to break in the driver’s window and the passenger front window as well," said Hazel Smith, one of the residents. "So I have to have three windows replaced."

Broken glass after burglary (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Residents say the thief or thieves also stole a car in the lot.

It's frustrating for Starr Landheart considering she says this has happened before.

"At this point, it’s really ridiculous because we work too hard for our stuff and for everybody just to wake up on a Sunday and then everyone’s truck is broken into, everybody’s car broken into."

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

As for what was stolen out of these cars, there’s not much to report. Most of their belongings are still there.

"Some of them, it looked like nothing was stolen, so they just broke the window for no reason," added Landheart. "So especially if they aren’t going to take anything, then just leave it alone."

The whole situation is baffling for Smith, who has never experienced this before.

"I have no idea what’s going through these people’s minds, I really don’t," she said.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

But it serves as a reminder to never keep any valuables, especially guns or cash, inside their car.

However, Smith says in the end, there’s not much she can do, adding, "in today’s society, what can you do? If they want to get in bad enough, they’re coming in."

Their hope is to have better security in the future, and one woman says she's now asking the complex to install cameras.

FOX 26 has reached out to law enforcement officials for comment but has not heard back, as of this writing.