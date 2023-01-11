Houston police are reporting a record number of guns stolen from cars last year within city limits.

"It’s really almost out of control," said HPD Auto Theft Sgt. Tracy Hicks. "It’s a number that should be zero, but it keeps going up."

In 2022, there 4,140 firearms reported to police as stolen from vehicles in Houston. That number is up from 3,706 in 2021, 2,967 in 2020, 2,563 in 2019, and 2,125 in 2018.

"That’s 4,100 people that have guns, that aren’t supposed to have guns," said Hicks. "That’s just the city limits of Houston, not counting all of Harris County [or] Texas. Most of the crooks that are stealing [firearms] are reselling them. Unfortunately, we’re finding our guns in crimes everywhere. Even in other states."

As a whole, violent crime in Houston dropped in 2022 by eight percent. According to HPD, homicides decreased by nine percent. However, auto-vehicle thefts increased by 11 percent.

"Public safety, focusing in on those violent individuals, that’s our number one priority," said HPD Chief Troy Finner at Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Many gun experts don’t seem surprised by the rising number of firearms stolen from vehicles in Houston.

"Having a lot of new gun owners who are not as experienced, maybe they don’t know they’re supposed to take their guns out of their vehicles, [and] lock them up," said Kyle Harrison, General Manager of Top Gun Range.

Gun safes for vehicles can be found in stores for relatively reasonable prices. At Top Gun, vehicle gun safes sell for $40.

"This tethers to the frame of your seat," said Harrison, pointing at a safe. "Wrap the cord around your seat. Put in here. It locks it secure."

Authorities say thieves are targeting vehicles that look like they belong to gun owners. Specifically certain trucks, with hunting, fishing, or pro-gun related stickers on them.

"We’ve got crooks out there specifically shopping for guns," said Hicks. "They’re breaking into car after car after car just looking for guns. Take some responsibility, and simply store your gun."