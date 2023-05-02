Houston METRO Bus Crash: 11 people injured after one bus rams into another one

article

A total of 11 people were injured after one METRO bus crashed into the back of another bus on Tuesday afternoon in Houston.

SUGGESTED: 2 men shot outside home in Houston, shooter remains at large

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred at 799 Gessner.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The Houston Fire Department said 10 passengers and 1 operator was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear how the crash occurred and is currently under investigation.