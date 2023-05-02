Houston Shooting: 2 men seriously injured in south Houston, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a double shooting in south Houston, where two people were hospitalized.
MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE
Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but it happened outside a home in the 14100 block of Autumn Ridge Trail Dr., near Cullen Blvd around 1:15 p.m.
At least two men were found and taken to the hospital with serious injuries and a possible shooter was seen fleeing the area in a red sedan.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP
No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.