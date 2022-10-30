article

You’ve probably noticed the shining gold across your TV screen while watching Houston Astros games during the playoffs.

At every postseason home game this year, fans have been bringing hundreds of gold paper crowns to support Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker. Astros fans often refer to him as "King Tuck".

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 28: Kyle Tucker #30 of the Houston Astros is greeted is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the third inning during Game 1 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros Expand

"There were several people already wearing crowns and stuff, but [we] decided to make it big," said Eddie Concialdi.

GAME 1: World Series Game 1: Phillies win Game 1 of World Series, 6-5

A group of four fans, also donning the golden crowns has been bringing hundreds of them to every playoff game at Minute Maid Park this year. Before the first pitch, they pass out roughly 500 of them to fans sitting in section 153 near the right field.

SUGGESTED: Alex Bregman, Mattress Mack surprise family with 6 World Series tickets

"We’ve given away almost 2,000 gold crowns already, and we have another 1,500 to give away," said Amber Stoltz. "Five hundred for every game. If we go to game 6 or 7, we have more."

The Astros lost to the Phillies in the first game of the World Series 6-5 and need to win four to take home the series title. Even after the loss, fans were still in high spirits for the team.

"It’s all about Tucker baby," said John Hill. "Cause tucker is clutch. He led us in RBIs. He’s a five-tool player. We need to keep him around for a long, long time."

Tucker hit two home runs in Game 1. After the game, he was asked about the fans wearing crowns in the right-field seats.

WATCH: Mattress Mack shows true act of kindness to devoted Astros fan

"I hear them in right field," said Tucker. "I just give them a little wave to acknowledge them. They’re here to support us, and we’re here to win games and put on a show for them."

"He gives us sly looks every now and then like he knows who we are," said Concialdi. "He never makes eye contact. He tries to throw some balls our direction."

The group of Tucker fans hopes their gold crowns could soon be replaced with gold World Series rings.

"Home in 6 baby," said Hill. "Make it in 6."