World Series Game 1: Phillies score 3 in top of 4th inning, Astros lead 5-3

Game 1 of the World Series is here. The Houston Astros play host to the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park.

The game got started after well-known Houstonian Simone Biles gave the ‘play ball’ command before the home crowd.

Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros got the scoring started in the bottom of the 2nd inning with a solo-HR shot to right field.

A second run scored thanks to a ground ball base hit by Martin Maldonado scored Yuli Gurriel. Astros 2-0 through the second inning.

Kyle Tucker, once again, knocks another home-run to right center field in the bottom of the third inning to score Jeremy Pena and Alex Bregman. 5-0 Astros after three innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs against the Astros. 5-3 Astros.

SERIES PREVIEW

The Astros are playing in their fourth World Series in six years, while the Phillies are playing in their first Fall Classic since 2009.

The Astros took the Commissioner's Trophy home in 2017, but the Phillies have the edge in championships, winning championships in 1980 and 2008.

The Astros are undefeated in this year's playoffs sweeping both the Mariners and Yankees to advance to the World Series.

The Astros have never won a Game 1 in their World Series but look to break that streak.