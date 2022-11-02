Astros centerfielder has cheering section in Philly for 'homecoming' games in World Series

Astros center fielder Chas McCormick is back in his hometown for the World Series.

The West Chester High School graduate has his own cheering section at Citizens Bank Ballpark full of family, friends, and high school baseball coaches.

"Seems like this collision course has been building," said Chas’s father Bob McCormick. "We’ve been watching it. Phillies winning, Astros winning."

"We’re just like, oh my gosh this is crazy," said Chas’s mother Nancy McCormick. "I’m excited and I’m nervous. When he gets up to bat I don’t care if they boo him. I don’t care if they cheer him. I just want him to hit a home run, or get a hit."

The Astros center fielder grew up as a Phillies and Eagles fan. The Astros drafted him in 2017.

"This World Series this year, playing against the Phillies, being able to play, it’s pretty surreal," said Chas McCormick. "It’s been pretty crazy. My phone has been blowing up the past couple of days. The minute I got to the field today, I turned my phone off. Gotta be focused all day today."

"I personally would rather be in Houston for all seven games," said Bob. "I would love that. But, it’s a dream come true for him and us too."

For Chas and his family, they grew up going to Phillies games together as a family. Now, they’re together cheering for Chas and against the Phillies in a World Series.

"Is there anything bigger than a dream?" said Nancy. "If there is something bigger a dream, than it’s even better."