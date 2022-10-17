Astros advance to the ALCS, fans draw comparisons to the famous 2005 18th inning walk-off

article

The Houston Astros are now eight wins away from another World Series championship.

An 18-inning ALDS game three ended in a single homerun by shortstop Jeremy Peña to send the Astros to another ALCS.

Although fans consider the bullpen as the real stars of the show for pitching 18 scoreless innings.

"Luis Garcia really came through," said Christopher Martinez. "Five innings pitched, only two hits, six strikeouts, amazing."

For many Astros fans, an 18-inning win seems like déjà vu.

"I was barbecuing with all my friends, and I kept telling them man, this is ‘05 right here," said Eduardo Uriostegui.

He's talking about game four of the 2005 National League Division Series.

An 18 inning stretch ended in a walk-off homerun by outfielder Chris Burke. A spectacular moment famously called by the late and great Milo Hamilton.

"There was a lot of excitement in that game, and it just went on and on," said Astros historian Mike Acosta.

"I think the comparisons between that particular game in 2005 and what we saw last night was the tension was really high for Astros fans because I think the confidence level is a lot more now than it was maybe 2005 because of all the winning the Astros have done the last few seasons," he said.

CHICAGO - OCTOBER 25: The scoreboard in Houston during Game 3 of the 2005 World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Field on October 25, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Astros 7-5. It was the longest game in World Series history.

Now, the Astros are the only team with 100 wins in the regular season still standing as they head to their sixth straight ALCS.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros celebrates defeating the Seattle Mariners 1-0 in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

"I think from a player’s standpoint, they just want to win," said Acosta. "They don’t care where they win, who they win against. It’s always about whose the last one standing."

The first game of the ALCS will be played in Houston on Wednesday.