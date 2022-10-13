Astros' Yordan Alvarez's parents watched him play in-person in playoffs for first time, mom brought to tears

The Houston Astros are one of the most diverse teams in baseball with a lot of their players coming from countries across the world. One immigration attorney in Houston has played a pivotal role in helping the players and their families get visas to the U.S.

Carlos Rosas has helped nearly every foreign player on the Astros roster from Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Most recently, Rosas helped Yordan Alvarez's family get a visa from Cuba.

In Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, Alvarez's parents were able to watch him in-person during the playoffs for the first time in his career. It may not be a coincidence; Alvarez is playing some of the best baseball in his career.

In fact, his walk-off, three-run homer brought his mom to tears.

"Yordan's mom was crying," said Rosas. "If you see at the end, he gets to home base, and he points to the stands, and it was his wife, parents, kids."

For the last two years, Rosas has been working closely with the Alvarez family to get them to the US. The tedious process moved them from their home country in Cuba, to the Dominican Republic, then to Mexico before arriving to Houston in August on a visitor's visa. Currently, their plan is to stay for a year and eventually apply for permanent residency.

"For a Venezuelan national and a Cuban national to get a visitor visa for the US is basically impossible, especially right now. So, they're going to see all the playoffs and hopefully the World Series, if they get there," Rosas said.

Before their visas were granted, Alvarez parents could only watch his games on TV or online, if they were able to access it.

"Yordan's dad was telling me is that it's really difficult to see the games in Cuba," Rosas said. "They basically block internet signal; they block TV signal because the government doesn't like when their Cuban players playing in the US and they defected Cuba."

The Alvarez's experience at Minute Maid Park now a complete 180.

"A lot of people were wearing his jersey. After the game, they even have to go to the yard to check mom's blood pressure because the cameras, the attention, the stress and everything, so they were thrilled, excited and overwhelmed," Rosas said.