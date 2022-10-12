Astros fan Dillon Harrell had a birthday he'll likely remember forever.

Harrell's family bought tickets to Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series to celebrate his 26th birthday.

After trailing the whole game, the bats for the Astros came alive in the 8th and 9th innings.

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Mariners in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

Trailing 7-5, Yordan Alvarez stepped to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs.

On the second pitch of the at-bat, Alvarez drove a fastball deep to right field for a walk-off homerun! And guess who was right there…Dillion Harrell.

Harrell dove on Alvarez’s walk-off home run baseball.

Harrell and his family bought seats where they thought Alvarez typically hits home runs. Turns out, they were right.

FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff caught up with Harrell, and he says that this birthday would be hard to top. He also says he wasn't able to get much sleep after the game due to the excitement he still felt.

The Astros return to action on Thursday for Game 2 of the ALDS. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30pm.