Arrest made in deadly 2018 Iconic Village fire in San Marcos

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

WATCH: Officials announce the arrest of Jacobe Ferguson almost five years after an apartment fire in San Marcos killed five people.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Officials say an arrest has been made almost five years after an apartment fire in San Marcos killed five people.

Officials with city, county, state and federal agencies held a news conference to announce the arrest of Jacobe Ferguson.

He has been charged with arson causing serious bodily injury or death, a first degree felony.

Jacobe-Ferguson.jpg

Officials say Jacobe Ferguson has been charged with arson causing bodily injury or death in connection with the 2018 San Marcos apartment fire that killed five people.

Ferguson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on July 5 around 6:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Slaughter Lane in Austin and booked into the Hays County Jail.

Officials say an arrest has been made almost five years after an apartment fire in San Marcos killed five people.

The San Marcos Fire Department, the San Marcos Police Department, the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Hays County District Attorney’s Office, Hays County Justice of the Peace, and the Texas DPS Texas Ranger Division will be in attendance.

What happened on July 20, 2018?

The fire started just before 4:30 a.m. at Iconic Village Apartments in the 200 block of Ramsay Street, engulfing building 500 and moving to building 300. A resident told the AP he woke up around 4:25 a.m. to the smell of smoke.

The fire also damaged a building at the nearby Vintage Pads Apartments, located in the 1000 block of North LBJ Drive. 

Both buildings were owned and operated by the same company, San Marcos Green Investors LLC, based in Chicago, according to the Hays County Appraisal District’s website, which the AP confirmed with the company's manager.

Officials at the time told the AP that the building where the bodies were recovered wasn't equipped with a sprinkler system as the buildings were constructed in the 1970s and local authorities could not require the buildings to be retrofitted.

The city fire marshal also confirmed to the AP the complex did not have a fire suppression system, but did not comment on whether there were working smoke or fire alarms.

In November 2018, the San Marcos Fire Department and the ATF announced the fire was intentionally set and the deaths had been ruled homicides.

In October 2022, an investigative team was formed that was dedicated to solving the open investigation.

The victims

iconic-village-fire-victims.jpg

From left to right, top to bottom: Haley Michele Frizzell, Dru Estes, Belinda Moats, David Ortiz, and James Miranda. (City of San Marcos)

Five people died in the fire

Moats, Frizzell, Ortiz and Estes were all students at Texas State University. All five were found in the same building.

At least seven others were also injured in the fire, including Zachary Sutterfield, who sustained third-degree burns to nearly 70 percent of his body and a brain injury.

Officials stated at the time that around 200 residents were impacted by the fire.

James Miranda's father filed a $1 million lawsuit in July 2018 alleging the apartments did not have properly functioning sprinklers, and fire alarms failed to alert residents of the blaze.

The apartment building was torn down six months later.