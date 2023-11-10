The Facebook page is called Crowley Dickerson Through The Eyes Of A Service Dog.

People from all over the world are reading posts from Crowley's perspective.

He's not always kind when talking about his human, James.

"We're all a little broken every one of us and we're unique as individuals," said James Dickerson. "Our problems, our struggles, they're not so unique."

The Army veteran suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"We saw and did some horrible things. That's what soldiers do, it's what Marines do, it's what sailors do," Dickerson said. "Those things will affect me for the rest of my life. Why would I impart that on you?"

Having a Pitt bull for a service dog raises some eyebrows.

"I spend more time trying to prove, and I'm not the only one, that my dog is a service dog in the eyes of people in public than I do just living my life," said Dickerson. "I've been physically attacked, I've been verbally assaulted more than once, I've had to have the police involved a few times."

Some of the posts delve into some serious topics like suicide.

"I've been suicidal. I've tried all the escapes like everybody else," Dickerson said.

Even though they're written by a dog the posts are insightful, hopeful, relatable, and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny.

Dickerson's service dog before Crowley was also a pit named Rudy.

Like so many other veterans his service dog is Dickerson's lifeline.

"Dog spelled backward is God. These guys really are our angels," he said. "I don't know if I'd be here to be honest with you if I hadn't had these dogs."

