Apartment residents still without water in West Houston

Sunday marks 3 weeks since the start of the winter storm that paralyzed Houston.

That's also about how long the residents at Villas del Paseo 1 and 2 on Elmside Drive in West Houston have been without water.

They're on strike -- no water, no rent.

The residents continue to walk to large commercial containers to fill buckets and other receptacles with water. This is the water they are using to bathe, wash dishes, and flush toilets.

"We get home from work tired and we still have to haul water home. It's inhumane," said Isabel Urquiza, a resident.

Urquiza's neighbor, Yeseira Araque, watches as mold continues to grow on the walls of her apartment.

Araque's unit shares a wall with the complex's laundry center. The pipes burst during the storm. She says the mold has caused rashes on her arms and legs. But, most of all, she worries it will harm her 5-year-old daughter who has asthma.

Araque says she's begged management to move her to another unit, but they have not responded to her requests.

"The fact that they are willing to let people live out here like animals, it's appalling," said Oliver Lawrence, an organizer with the Houston Tenants Union.

He says the residents contacted the group about a week ago after attempts to contact management were ignored.

Houston Tenants Union has helped the residents plan the strike.

The residents believe pressure from the group and media attention is the reason why on Saturday, plumbers finally arrived.

Erika Gallegos says it's the first time she has seen the plumbing company trucks since the storm.

She and other residents also tell FOX 26, it's only been two says since portable toilets and hand washing stations were installed near the leasing office.

Gallegos claims when church groups and other non-profits began dropping off bottled water, management and property staff began hoarding it.

"The staff was putting 3 to 4 cases of water in their personal cars!" she told FOX 26.

FOX 26 reporter Maria Salazar attempted to contact the property manager and staff at Villas del Paseo. She knocked on the door and could see the manager and a staff member insde the office but they did not come to the door. She also called and sent an email -- neither have been returned.

She also reached out to the property's management group, Comunidad Partners based in San Diego California. She is waiting for their response.

Houston Public Works reports 7 apartment complexes are still without water -- two of which are Villas del Paseo 1 and 2. Their locations are 3030 Elmside, 2901 Elmside, 7714 Avenue B, 7035 Bellfort, 10550 Valley Forge, 4011 Galveston, and 3715 Los Angeles.

The department reports:

"Houston Public Works is monitoring these apartment buildings daily to ensure plumbers are onsite and working to restore water service. If there is anyone in Houston that still does not have water, we ask that they please call 311."

