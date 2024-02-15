Two Angleton Police Department officers received a big honor this past week for their actions last year.

According to authorities, Corporal Cobos and Officer Ramierz were called out to a major accident in the 2600 block of South Front Street in Angleton in Brazoria County.

When the officers arrived, they found a single vehicle on fire with one person inside.

Cobos was able to make entry into the vehicle and cut the seatbelt of the person in the vehicle.

Officials said due to their swift and precise actions, Cobos and Ramirez had saved the life of the driver.

On July 11, 2023, the officers were recognized for their actions and awarded the officers with the lifesaver award.

And just last week, the officers were awarded the Medal of Heroism by The Sons of the American Revolution Texas Chapter #33.

In a post on social media, Angleton police said, "We are proud of the courage, professionalism, and precision these Officers displayed during a high risk/stressful situation. This is a testament to the Angleton Police Department Mission to protect lives."