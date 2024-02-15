Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing $33,000 worth of necklaces from a jewelry store at The Woodlands Mall.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a theft occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Zales Jewelry Store.

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriffs Office

Authorities say the unidentified man stole multiple chain necklaces.

He is described only as Black male wearing a white jacket and light faded jeans. He had a tattoo on his right temple.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office at (936)760-5800, option 3. You can also contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case #24A040777.