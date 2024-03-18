Classes are canceled for Angleton ISD students on Monday as the district continues to assess and address the impacts of the storm on Friday.

According to the district, there is no school for students, but students who have dual credit classes at Brazosport College will still be expected to attend. Transportation will be provided for those students.

Dual credit classes at Angleton High School are canceled Monday.

Employees will also need to report to work. Maintenance, technology and custodial staff are expected to report for work at 8 a.m., and all other staff should report for work at 9 a.m.

Additionally, the district says district offices will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, and parents who have questions can contact the schools at that time.

On Sunday, the district said Northside Elementary was still without electricity, and several campuses had debris in the parking lot.

The district says they also need to assess the technology infrastructure like phone lines and computers, as well as check bus routes.