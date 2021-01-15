AMBER Alert issued for three-month-old Houston girl

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a three-month-old girl.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Friday for little Anyla Benjamin.

The suspect in Anyla's disappearance is the baby's mother, 39-year-old Lashea Benjamin.

Benjamin currently has an open arrest warrant for injury to a child under 15. Due to her history with injury to a child, there is a belief that the child is in serious and immediate danger.

Benjamin, who weighs 210lbs and stands at 5'4", was last seen in the vicinity of MLK and East Orem around 1 p.m. Friday.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or believe you have seen them, contact the Houston Police Dept. at 713-308-3600.