California 4-year-old briefly abducted after being left in running car, police say

[NOTE: FOX 11 has redacted the victim's name now that the child has since been found safe.]

A 4-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert from Long Beach has been found safe.

At the time of his disappearance, the California Highway Patrol and the Long Beach Police Department issued public alerts saying the child was abducted on Tuesday, February 13 at around 5:30 p.m. PT.

According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the child's dad does food deliveries and at one point left his Honda running with his son still inside. That was when a suspect got inside the car and took off with the 4-year-old still inside the car.

Police and the boy's family eventually found the child and the stolen car – but no suspect.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 8 p.m. near West Shoreline Drive and South Pine Avenue where police escorted the 4-year-old to an ambulance to check on the child.

As of 10 p.m., the suspect remains on the run.