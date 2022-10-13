article

Texans will soon be heading to the polls to vote in the midterm election on Nov. 8.

Voters will be deciding the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and other statewide positions, as well as electing some local leaders.

In order to vote in Texas, you must be 18 years or older and be registered to vote.

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election was Oct. 11.

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

• Your name and county

• Your Voter Unique Identifier

• Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website will also provide you with other helpful information like your early voting and election day polling locations.

If you are registered to vote, you can also vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4.

Who can vote in Texas?

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if the following apply to you:

• You are a United States citizen

• You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day

• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.