Allison's Cooking Diary: Lemon Cheesecake Mousse

Published  May 9, 2024 1:57pm CDT
Houston - Happy Mother's Day! We have a very special recipe to share with you that will make your mom proud... Lemon Cheesecake Mousse. This is a no-bake dessert that doesn't take long to make. Your mom will love how fresh and light this dish is and will definitely be going back from seconds!
Ingredients: 

  • 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 3 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2/3 cup cold heavy whipping cream
  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/2 large lemon juiced & zested
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt

Method:
 

  1. In a small bowl, mixed the crushed graham cracker pieces and melted butter until combined. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer using the whisk attachment, beat the heavy whipping cream until thick. About 1-2 minutes.
  3. Slowly add in 1/4 cup powdered sugar and beat until it forms stiff peaks.
  4. Move this mixture to a smaller bowl and set aside.
  5. In the same large bowl, add in softened cream cheese and mix until smooth.
  6. Add in the remaining 1/2 cup powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and salt. Mix until combined.
  7. Take a large bowl off the stand mixer. Using a spatula, gently fold the heavy whipping cream mixture into the lemon mixture until combined. You do not want to overmix this.
  8. Put the mixture into a Ziploc bag and cut a corner off.
  9. Add the graham cracker crumble to the bottom of a scooped out lemon or small bowl.
  10. Squeeze the lemon mousse on top of the crumble.
  11. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, if not overnight.
  12. Enjoy and Happy Mother's Day!

