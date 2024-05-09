Allison's Cooking Diary: Lemon Cheesecake Mousse
Houston - Happy Mother's Day! We have a very special recipe to share with you that will make your mom proud... Lemon Cheesecake Mousse. This is a no-bake dessert that doesn't take long to make. Your mom will love how fresh and light this dish is and will definitely be going back from seconds!
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2/3 cup cold heavy whipping cream
- 3/4 cup powdered sugar
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 large lemon juiced & zested
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
Method:
- In a small bowl, mixed the crushed graham cracker pieces and melted butter until combined. Set aside.
- In a large bowl in a stand mixer or with a hand mixer using the whisk attachment, beat the heavy whipping cream until thick. About 1-2 minutes.
- Slowly add in 1/4 cup powdered sugar and beat until it forms stiff peaks.
- Move this mixture to a smaller bowl and set aside.
- In the same large bowl, add in softened cream cheese and mix until smooth.
- Add in the remaining 1/2 cup powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, vanilla extract and salt. Mix until combined.
- Take a large bowl off the stand mixer. Using a spatula, gently fold the heavy whipping cream mixture into the lemon mixture until combined. You do not want to overmix this.
- Put the mixture into a Ziploc bag and cut a corner off.
- Add the graham cracker crumble to the bottom of a scooped out lemon or small bowl.
- Squeeze the lemon mousse on top of the crumble.
- Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours, if not overnight.
- Enjoy and Happy Mother's Day!
Lemon Cheesecake Mousse
OTHER RECIPES: