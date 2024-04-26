Expand / Collapse search

Allison's Cooking Diary: Salted Caramel Bread Pudding recipe

By
Published  April 26, 2024 9:40am CDT
FOX 26's Allison Gargaro shows us how to make salted caramel bread pudding. You can find the full step-by-step recipe video on Fox Local on your smart TV.

On this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we share a salted caramel bread pudding recipe.

It truly is the perfect mix of sweet and a little salt and goes perfectly with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. The addition of the Hawaiian rolls takes this recipe over the top! Enjoy!

Ingredients

Bread pudding:

  • 1 package Hawaiian rolls
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • pinch of nutmeg
  • pinch of salt

Salted Caramel Sauce

  • 1 1/2 sticks of butter
  • 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Tear apart the rolls into 1-2 inch pieces and place into the bottom of a baking dish.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream, sugar, butter, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
  4. In a small bowl, whisk together your eggs and pour them into the cream mixture.
  5. Pour this mixture over all of the torn bread. Make sure every piece of bread is soaked in the mixture.
  6. Bake for 40 minutes.
  7. In a saucepan, heat the cream, brown sugar and butter in a pan. Stir frequently as it thickens and turns golden brown.
  8. Once it reaches the desired consistency, add in the vanilla and salt.
  9. Pour over the top of your bread pudding slices and enjoy!