Allison's Cooking Diary: Salted Caramel Bread Pudding recipe
On this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we share a salted caramel bread pudding recipe.
It truly is the perfect mix of sweet and a little salt and goes perfectly with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream. The addition of the Hawaiian rolls takes this recipe over the top! Enjoy!
Ingredients
Bread pudding:
- 1 package Hawaiian rolls
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- pinch of nutmeg
- pinch of salt
Salted Caramel Sauce
- 1 1/2 sticks of butter
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Tear apart the rolls into 1-2 inch pieces and place into the bottom of a baking dish.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the cream, sugar, butter, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.
- In a small bowl, whisk together your eggs and pour them into the cream mixture.
- Pour this mixture over all of the torn bread. Make sure every piece of bread is soaked in the mixture.
- Bake for 40 minutes.
- In a saucepan, heat the cream, brown sugar and butter in a pan. Stir frequently as it thickens and turns golden brown.
- Once it reaches the desired consistency, add in the vanilla and salt.
- Pour over the top of your bread pudding slices and enjoy!