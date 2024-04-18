Expand / Collapse search

Garlic and Rosemary Pita Chips and a Caramelized Onion and Jarlsberg Cheese Dip

By
Published  April 18, 2024 7:14pm CDT
Recipes
Allison's Cooking Diary - Garlic and rosemary pita chips and a caramelized onion and Jarlsberg cheese dip

HOUSTON - In this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we share a chips and dip duo. Garlic and rosemary pita chips and a caramelized onion and Jarlsberg cheese dip. This duo will be the star of your next party. Find the step-by-step process on FOX Local.

Caramelized onion Jarlsberg cheese dip-

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2- 2 cups Jarlsberg cheese
  • 2 sweet onions, diced
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 4 oz. Cream cheese
  • Salt & pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Dice your onions. Sautee the diced onions with a little olive oil and pinch of salt. Once the onions turn translucent, turn the heat to medium low until the onions are caramelized.
  3. Grate the Jarlsberg cheese into a bowl, add in cream cheese, mayo, salt, pepper and caramelized onions. Stir until combined.
  4. Add the mixture into a baking dish.
  5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cheese is bubbling and lightly browned.
  6. Enjoy!

Pita Chips-

Ingredients:

  • pita bread
  • 4-5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Cut the pita bread into triangles.
  3. In a bowl, add in olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Mix until combined.
  4. Lay the pita triangles onto a foil lined baking sheet.
  5. Rub the olive oil onto both sides of the pita.
  6. Bake for 5 mins, then flip the chips and bake for another 5 mins until each side is golden brown.