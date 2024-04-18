Allison's Cooking Diary - Garlic and Rosemary Pita Chips and a Caramelized Onion and Jarlsberg Cheese Dip
HOUSTON - In this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we share a chips and dip duo. Garlic and rosemary pita chips and a caramelized onion and Jarlsberg cheese dip. This duo will be the star of your next party. Find the step-by-step process on FOX Local.
Caramelized onion Jarlsberg cheese dip-
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2- 2 cups Jarlsberg cheese
- 2 sweet onions, diced
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 4 oz. Cream cheese
- Salt & pepper
Method:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Dice your onions. Sautee the diced onions with a little olive oil and pinch of salt. Once the onions turn translucent, turn the heat to medium low until the onions are caramelized.
- Grate the Jarlsberg cheese into a bowl, add in cream cheese, mayo, salt, pepper and caramelized onions. Stir until combined.
- Add the mixture into a baking dish.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes until the cheese is bubbling and lightly browned.
- Enjoy!
Pita Chips-
Ingredients:
- pita bread
- 4-5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 sprig of rosemary, finely chopped
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Cut the pita bread into triangles.
- In a bowl, add in olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Mix until combined.
- Lay the pita triangles onto a foil lined baking sheet.
- Rub the olive oil onto both sides of the pita.
- Bake for 5 mins, then flip the chips and bake for another 5 mins until each side is golden brown.