Allison's Cooking Diary - Hot Honey Bacon Bites

By
Published  April 4, 2024 3:43pm CDT
Recipes
HOUSTON - In this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making Hot Honey Bacon Bites!

It truly is the perfect appetizer because you get crunch, a bit of sweet heat, and the salty bacon flavor we all love. It only takes a few ingredients to make and I promise you, you will want to double the recipe because they won't last long!

Ingredients:

  • 2 sleeves Club crackers
  • 1 lb. bacon (thin sliced for shorter cooking time)
  • 4 oz. shredded parmesan cheese
  • Hot Honey
  • 1 tbsp. red pepper flakes

Method:
 

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
  2. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top.
  3. Layer the crackers in an even layer on the rack.
  4. Add the shredded parmesan cheese on each cracker>
  5. Cut your bacon strips into fourths. Lay one-fourth of the bacon onto each cracker.
  6. Drizzle each bacon slice with a generous amount of hot honey.
  7. Optional to add red pepper flakes.
  8. Bake for 35-45 minutes until the bacon is caramelized and the crackers are golden brown.
  9. Enjoy!