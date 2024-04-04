Allison's Cooking Diary - Hot Honey Bacon Bites
HOUSTON - In this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making Hot Honey Bacon Bites!
It truly is the perfect appetizer because you get crunch, a bit of sweet heat, and the salty bacon flavor we all love. It only takes a few ingredients to make and I promise you, you will want to double the recipe because they won't last long!
Ingredients:
- 2 sleeves Club crackers
- 1 lb. bacon (thin sliced for shorter cooking time)
- 4 oz. shredded parmesan cheese
- Hot Honey
- 1 tbsp. red pepper flakes
Method:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with foil and place a cooling rack on top.
- Layer the crackers in an even layer on the rack.
- Add the shredded parmesan cheese on each cracker>
- Cut your bacon strips into fourths. Lay one-fourth of the bacon onto each cracker.
- Drizzle each bacon slice with a generous amount of hot honey.
- Optional to add red pepper flakes.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes until the bacon is caramelized and the crackers are golden brown.
- Enjoy!