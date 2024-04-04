Allison's Cooking Diary - Hot Honey Bacon Bites

In this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making Hot Honey Bacon Bites!

It truly is the perfect appetizer because you get crunch, a bit of sweet heat, and the salty bacon flavor we all love. It only takes a few ingredients to make and I promise you, you will want to double the recipe because they won't last long!

Ingredients:

2 sleeves Club crackers

1 lb. bacon (thin sliced for shorter cooking time)

4 oz. shredded parmesan cheese

Hot Honey

1 tbsp. red pepper flakes

Method:

