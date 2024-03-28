Allison's Cooking Diary - Lemon Olive Oil Cake

On this week's episode of Allison’s Cooking Diary, we are making lemon olive oil cake for Easter! It is so moist and will be the perfect addition to your Easter brunch.

Ingredients:

Glaze-

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a bunt pan and set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the olive oil, sugar, eggs, lemon zest and juice until combined.

Add in the Greek yogurt and flour mixture until it creates a velvety batter.

Pour the batter into the bunt pant and bake for 50-55 minutes.

While the cake cools, make the icing.

Whisk together the milk, honey and lemon juice.

Add in the powdered sugar and mix until combined.