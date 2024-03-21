Allison's Cooking Diary - Greek Meatballs recipe
HOUSTON - On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making Greek meatballs!
This is such a great dish to add into your weeknight meal routine.
You can get creative with the ingredients, I added spinach and feta, but sundried tomatoes and olives would also be a great addition.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. ground turkey
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup chopped spinach
- 4 oz. feta
- 1/2 tsp. salt & pepper
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- optional - sundried tomatoes or olives
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix all the ingredients into a bowl.
- Roll the mixture into 1 inch balls.
- Place onto a parchment lined baking dish.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes until the top is golden brown.
- Enjoy!