Allison's Cooking Diary - Greek Meatballs recipe

By
Published  March 21, 2024 4:40pm CDT
Recipes
FOX 26 Houston

Allison's Cooking Diary - Greek Meatballs

On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making Greek meatballs! This is such a great dish to add into your weeknight meal routine. You can get creative with the ingredients, I added spinach and feta, but sundried tomatoes and olives would also be a great addition.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 lb. ground turkey
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup chopped spinach
  • 4 oz. feta
  • 1/2 tsp. salt & pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • optional - sundried tomatoes or olives

Method: 

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Mix all the ingredients into a bowl.
  3. Roll the mixture into 1 inch balls.
  4. Place onto a parchment lined baking dish.
  5. Bake for 20-22 minutes until the top is golden brown.
  6. Enjoy!