Allison's Cooking Diary: Lasagna Stuffed Shells
On this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a spin on the classic, Lasagna Stuffed Shells. The creamy ricotta filling with al dente pasta shells and ground turkey meat is truly the best combination.
This meal will be great for your next weeknight meal and to take to work the next day!
Lasagna Stuffed Shells
Ingredients
- 1 box jumbo pasta shells
- 1 15 oz. tub ricotta cheese
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, finely diced
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon of salt and pepper
- 1 jar marinara sauce
- chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
Method
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Cook the pasta according to package for al dente. If not specified on the package, cook for 2-3 minutes less than recommended time, you want the pasta to still have a bite to it. Drain and rinse with cool water.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the ricotta, 1 cup of mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, eggs and oregano, Stir until combined and set aside.
- In a pan, cook the diced onion in a little olive oil for 3 minutes.
- Stir in garlic until fragrant, about 45 seconds.
- Add in ground turkey, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper and cook until lightly browned.
- Add 3/4 cup of marinara sauce into the meat mixture.
- Add the meat into the ricotta cheese mix. Stir to combine.
- In a baking dish, add 1 cup of marinara sauce to the bottom. Make sure it is completely covered.
- Now you will fill your jumbo pasta shells with the meat and cheese mixture. About 2 tablespoons per shell.
- Arrange the shells in the pan. Top with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and the rest of the marinara sauce.
- Cover with foil and bake for 35-40 minutes. Take foil off and bake for another 5 minutes until the cheese is golden brown.
- Top with parsley and enjoy!