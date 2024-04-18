On this week's chapter of Allison's Cooking Diary, we are making a spin on the classic, Lasagna Stuffed Shells. The creamy ricotta filling with al dente pasta shells and ground turkey meat is truly the best combination.

This meal will be great for your next weeknight meal and to take to work the next day!

Lasagna Stuffed Shells

Ingredients

1 box jumbo pasta shells

1 15 oz. tub ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded

2 eggs

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, finely diced

1 pound ground turkey

2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon of salt and pepper

1 jar marinara sauce

chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Method