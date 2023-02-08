Jury selection will begin in May for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr.’s third capital murder trial.

Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, back in 2016 when he was just 16 years old. His first two trials ended in hung juries.

Jury selection for his next retrial will begin on May 1, and the trial could begin in June depending on how long jury selection takes.

At a hearing in January, the prosecution and defense agreed to individual voir dire, where potential jurors are taken into a room one at a time and not questioned as a group.

The hearing on January 30 was held to consider whether the defendant could get a fair and impartial trial in Harris County despite the publicity surrounding the case or if it should be moved to another county.

The judge had suggested the change in venue, but neither the prosecution nor defense wanted to leave the county. They reached an agreement to keep the trial in Harris County but use individual vior dire.