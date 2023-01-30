Some high profile names have been subpoenaed to testify in a hearing for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. today.

Some of the elected officials include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, State Representative Gene Wu and County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia.

MORE: Will AJ Armstrong's next retrial be moved out of Harris County?

The mayor's office says their legal department has filed a motion to throw out Turner’s subpoena ahead of the hearing.

Armstrong’s attorneys are fighting a change of venue for his third trial.

The first capital murder trial for Armstrong ended in a hung jury back in 2019. The same thing happened in October when jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict for Armstrong, who’s charged with murdering his parents Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong back in 2016 when he was just 16 years old. The couple was shot to death as they slept in their Bellaire home.

MORE: New banner in Houston calls to 'drop the charges' against AJ Armstrong

Judge Kelli Johnson wants a change of venue due to publicity and media coverage.

Testimony, as defense attorneys fight to keep Armstrong’s trial in Harris County, is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. as Armstrong’s family members and civil rights leaders including the NAACP flock to the courthouse calling for "fairness in the case".