Afghans living in America worried about family members still in Afghanistan

Now that the U.S. Troops are gone and the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, many Afghans in America say their families are now in hiding.



The suicide bomb blast in Kabul came as a shock to many, especially Abdullah.



"I couldn't believe it. I tried to call him back. Maybe it's a mistake," said Abdullah.



His 21-year-old cousin was killed. He talked to him just hours before.



"He knew there are risks, but he was willing to take those risks just for a better life and be away from those people that have taken over the country," Abdullah said. "When he didn't show up at home they started the search and they found his dead body early in the morning at the hospital."



The Taliban is now targeting Abdullah’s family since he was an interpreter for the U.S. government.



"There's no hiding place in Afghanistan for them because the whole country has been taken over by the Taliban," said Abdullah.



We spoke to Abdullah’s brother from his hideout in Afghanistan.



"We are changing our home and we are hiding ourselves from the Taliban this regime. They are targeting those people, those who work with the U.S. government," said his brother.



It’s the advice Abdullah keeps giving his family.



"The best we can do is to change our homes daily or as soon as we think we know that they know where they are. It's just trying to play the game of hide and seek with them as long as we can," Abdullah said.



So many former interpreters who worked with the U.S. government are feeling guilt. They did it for a better life and feel let down because their family isn’t protected. State Department did say they will work. "intensely to evacuate and relocate Afghans who worked alongside us."

